The Seasons Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile: When and where to watch new edition of music show post Lee Young Ji's exit

Park Bo Gum is set to appear in a new variety show during the airing of his upcoming Netflix drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines. The actor will have a chance to showcase his love for music in the variety show, The Seasons: Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile. The details behind the naming of the show, its premiere date and streaming platform has finally been revealed, as per MBC Entertainment's February 26 report.

The actor will be leading the upcoming season of KBS2's late-night music talk show. According to the report, the title of the show, The Seasons: Park Bo Gum’s Cantabile, was personally recommended by him. The term "cantabile" is a musical expression that means "to perform in a singing style." Interestingly, it also pays homage to his 2014 KBS-2TV music drama Naeil's Cantabile. The show's unique factor and theme is its seasonal premiere format, with new MCs each season.

The job of the chosen ones is to bridge the gap between musicians and viewers, as this show features a live audience. The seventh edition of the variety show, featuring Park Bo Gum, will premiere on KBS-2TV at 10 p.m. on March 14, which coincides with White Day– the day of celebration of love. The first edition of The Seasons kicked off in February 2023 with Jay Park's Drive, followed by Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park, AKMU's Onal Obam, Lee Hyo Ri's Red Carpet, Zico's Artist, and Lee Young Ji's Rainbow.

The showmakers have managed to pleasantly surprise the fans by picking MCs from varied genres and backgrounds every time. Fans are already looking forward to how Park Bo Gum will take over the hosting role from outgoing MC Lee Young Ji. Throughout his career, the actor has showcased his passion for music, participating in numerous OSTs and demonstrating his singing and piano-playing skills on TV programs. Having already showcased his exceptional hosting prowess as an MC for prominent events like Music Bank, Baeksong Arts Awards and MAMA, Park Bo Gum will now take on a new challenge as the host of a full-fledged music program for the first time.