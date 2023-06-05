The Second Husband co-stars Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won confirm pregnancy; To tie the knot next year

The Second Husband actors Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won have announced their marriage plans and confirmed that they are expecting their first child. On June 5, initial local media outlets claimed that the two stars have decided to marry each other and are expecting a baby, after starting to date following the conclusion of the drama. Here’s what the actress’ agency said.

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won’s marriage announcement

Yeojin Entertainment confirmed the reports with, “Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won are dating with marriage in mind. The wedding will be held after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military. The wedding date has not been set yet. It is also true that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant.”

Subsequently, Cha Seo Won’s agency also shared a response.

“Hello, this is Namoo Actors.

This is our official position regarding the article about actor Cha Seo Won that was reported today.

The two actors, Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung came to know each other through their work, and after the drama ended, they developed feelings for each other and developed into lovers. The two are in a relationship on the premise of marriage, and they plan to hold a wedding ceremony after actor Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military.

In the midst of this, a precious new life came to the two like a blessing. The two are currently waiting for the new life with cautious yet grateful hearts. In order to quietly and reverently share this blessing that has come to them, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide you with detailed information.

We are deeply grateful to those who always love and watch over actor Cha Seo Won, and ask for your warmth and support towards them in the future.

Thank you.”

About Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won

The actress was born in 1986 and is 5 years older than the actor who was born in 1991. They met on the sets of ‘Miss Lee’ where they worked together for the first time and then reunited for ‘The Second Husband’. Uhm Hyun Kyung has been seen on many famed projects including ‘Good Doctor’, ‘Man in a Veil’, and more. Meanwhile, Cha Seo Won was last seen in the Korean BL series ‘Unintentional Love Story’. He enlisted for his mandatory service in November 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 11-12 Review: Lee Sung Kyung proposes marriage to Ahn Hyo Seop, Yoo Yeon Seok returns