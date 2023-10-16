The Second Husband co-stars Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won welcome first child after marriage

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won, both renowned for their acting skills, have been in the spotlight for a heartwarming reason - the arrival of their first child. The couple first confirmed their long-running relationship earlier this year and announced their upcoming marriage after the end of Cha Seo Won's ongoing military duty.

Uhm Hyun Kyung welcomes first child with Cha Seo Won

The news of their baby's arrival was officially disclosed by Hyun Kyung Uhm's agency, Yeojin Entertainment, earlier today. The statement conveyed the delightful news of the actress giving birth to a healthy baby boy and assured everyone of both the mother and child's well-being.

This joyous occasion marks the fulfillment of a journey that began earlier this year when the couple shared the news of their pregnancy in June. The announcement not only revealed their expanding family but also solidified their love, as it was apparent that their courtship had transitioned with the intent of marriage.

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won's love story: On and off-screen

Before this delightful chapter unfolds, let's reminisce about the chemistry that blossomed between Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won. Their paths initially crossed on the set of Miss Lee back in 2019. Both celebrated for their remarkable acting abilities, the pair gradually nurtured a connection that transcended the screen, eventually leading to their fairly popular real-life romance.

About Uhm Kyung Hyun

Uhm Hyun Kyung, born on November 4, 1986, is a renowned South Korean actress. Her career took off in 2005 with her debut in Rainbow Romance. In recent years, the South Korean actress has managed to gain recognition for her compelling portrayal of the duplicitous antagonist, Min Soo A, in Hide and Seek. Her talent then shone brightly as she took on the role of the female lead in the daily melodrama Man in a Veil. Hyun Kyung's versatile acting and captivating performances have left an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment industry.

About Cha Seo Won

The actor, who has currently enlisted himself for his mandatory military service is known for his role in shows like The Second Husband and more recently for his acting in the Korean BL drama Unintentional Love Story.

