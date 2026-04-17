The Second Signal gets dropped from tvN summer lineup, Lee Min Ho-Kim Min Ha’s Pachinko eyed as replacement

Amid actor Jo Jin Woong’s past controversy flaring up on the internet and his subsequent retirement, the future of the sequel to the popular crime detective drama, Signal, called The Second Signal, lies in jeopardy. With no plans for a release as of now, uncertainty surrounds the project even as many await an update. The reported change comes in the form of Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha’s 2022 historical drama, Pachinko’s domestic release on tvN, as per a report by OSEN.

The Second Signal replaced by Pachinko? tvN reacts

As suspicions of The Second Signal being dropped from this year’s tvN broadcast lineup surface, with the project not being a part of the shows releasing in summer, there are reports of Pachinko, which originally aired on Apple TV+, being aired in its slot instead. Responding to the reports on April 17, 2026, tvN said, as per Maeil Kyungjae, “Nothing has yet been decided regarding the broadcasting of The Second Signal.”

Talking about the plans for a replacement program being aired in June, a slot that was originally meant for The Second Signal, being replaced by the Min Jin Lee adaptation, they said, “While it’s true that Pachinko has been confirmed to air on tvN, the exact dates and time slot have not yet been decided.”

The Second Signal wrapped up its filming last year in August and was one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, owing to the 10-year anniversary of the original Signal, which starred Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong. All three cast members had confirmed their participation in the sequel and joined the filming in 2025. Meant to be a part of the channel’s 20th anniversary celebration project, they are said to be reconsidering the plans instead of completely cancelling the broadcast.

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