The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Ryeo Woon revealed as Shin Ye Eun’s mystery man in new special poster

The SBS Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse', which first aired on the 20th, is a 'refreshing story' created by four youths, Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Lee Hwa-won', and three boarders with secrets. It's an outrageous mystery close-knit romance'.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse:

Above all, in 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse', Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun) and Kang San (Ryeo Woon), who had quarreled whenever they had a chance, were entangled with the search for the handful of the deceased, and gave excitement by bursting into affection for each other. In addition, in the last 8th episode, Kang San, who was misunderstood by Yoon Dan Oh as a watchman protecting Lee Seol, shocked her by revealing that she was Lee Seol, a waste son who hid in Summer Palace in the past. In this regard, Shin Ye Eun and Ryeo Woon of 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' showed a 'special poster' depicting the hidden story of Yoon Dan-oh and Lee Seol, foretelling the romance temperature to become even thicker. In the 'Special Poster', the sad reunion of Yoon Dan Oh and Lee Seol, who met and protected each other in the Summer Palace when they were young, was expressed intact after 10 years.

The poster:

Moreover, in 'Special Poster', Yoon Dan Oh and Lee Seol both hug each other with reddened eyes, but they do not meet each other's eyes, drawing attention. In addition, Yun Dan Oh held back tears and made a determined expression, while Lee Seol showed a gentle but charismatic face, hinting at the harsh future of the two people who are holding back secrets. In particular, the 'Special Poster' aroused curiosity about the identity of Lee Seol, the masked man who hugged Yoon Dan Oh in the previously released 'Teaser Poster', confirming that Lee Seol took off his mask and revealed his face. In the drama, Kang San Eun confessed that she had not forgotten Yoon Dan Oh, repeating the words she had said in the past, “If I see you again, I will tell you then, who I am.” Attention is focusing on whether Yoon Dan Oh and Lee Seol will be able to rise from the relationship of benefactors who saved each other in their childhood to becoming lovers of destiny.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V becomes the first and only Asian act on Instagram to surpass 20 million likes on multiple posts

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat