The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo and Ryeo Woon star in highlight trailer

On March 16, SBS released the highlight trailer for the new romance thriller historical drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse starring Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo, Ryeo Woon and more. The trailer shows the four main characters meeting for the first time and the viewers can see the chemistry but the things take a turn when the royal subjects get involved and we see a new mystery brewing.

It is a 'romance fusion historical drama' that SBS has been showing for the first time in a while, and it is arousing enthusiastic responses from viewers as 'the rise of life' and 'Jung Ha Jung's masterpiece'. In particular, 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' already has the box office formula of the record-breaking hits 'Hongchun-ki' and 'Moon Lovers- Scarlet Heart: Ryeo', and is considered one of the most anticipated works in the first half of 2023.

The cast of the drama:

The casting of the main actors who lead the main romance is also expected by viewers. has a great influence on the choice of. Thanks to this, the main character of the 'Romance Fusion Historical Drama' must be a person who can appeal to young viewers as well as the existing audience of historical dramas. 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' predicts an unprecedented transformation of popular actors Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo.

Previous teaser:

Shin Ye Eun plays Yoon Dan Oh, who was the youngest daughter of a noble family but struggles to take over the guesthouse Lee Hwawon after her parents died, while Kang Hoon plays Kim Si Yeol, a typical Hanyang who focuses more on playing than taking exams. the three 'two-person posters', which are paired with Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo, the main characters capture the beauty of the seasons in Korea and stimulate the gaze. Kang San (Ryeo Woon), Kim Si Yeol (Kang Hoon), Jung Yoo Ha (Jung Gun Joo), three scholars who are entangled with Yoon Dan Oh (Shin Ye Eun), reveal their different charms.

ALSO READ: 20th Century Girl and More Than Friends’ Ong Seung Wu to begin his mandatory military service from April 17

Advertisement