The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Teaser: Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and others’ story takes a dark turn

SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is a fresh and cheeky mystery close-knit romance created by four youths, Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of Lee Hwa Won, a guesthouse in a boarding house that breaks all stereotypes, and three boarders with secrets.

The new teaser:

On March 2nd, 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' drew attention by releasing the second teaser containing a heavy narrative that raged for 39 seconds on the 2nd. The second teaser properly revealed the true nature of a new fusion historical drama that captures both freshness and depth with a dense story involving treachery, blues, and secrets. The second teaser, which was released, started with the tearful face of Lee Chang (Hyunwoo), the king of Joseon, and showed off his overwhelming grip from the first scene. Lee Chang swung his sword and splattered blood, and while holding onto the court lady's face, raised the tension by asking a sad question, "Who do you think will be the king?" He added, “There must be someone who comes to mind. Who are you?” Jung Yoo Ha (Jung Gun Joo) with a serious face, Kim Si Yeol (Kang Hoon) who erased all laughter, and Kang San (Ryeo Woon) with a determined expression passed by, drawing curiosity.

The other characters:

Here, Dae Bi (Nam Ki Ae) sheds tears because she feels sorry for Lee Chang, who runs away, and Hwaryeong (Han Chae Ah) of Buyeonggak warmly comforts someone by saying, "You look deeply pensive," and Shin Won Ho (Ahn Nae Sang), who seems to be thinking a lot. Also, Hwaryeong, who greeted someone, doubled the mystery by leaving a meaningful word, "Don't be too impatient." In addition, after the subtitle 'Protecting something' appears, the merchant ship (Lee Jun Hyuk) of the former king is tortured in front of Lee Chang. Subsequently, Jang Tae Hwa (Oh Man Seok), who shone with sharp eyes and sword skills worthy of the best warrior in Joseon, raised doubts by performing a daredevil attack, saying, "If an unavoidable situation comes, can I kill you?"

