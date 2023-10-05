The Silent Sea’s Bae Doona joins Ryu Seung Bum and Baek Yoon Shik talks to star in new thriller drama

Actress Bae Doona is currently in discussions to take on a leading role in an upcoming thriller K-drama titled Family Plan. The actress, recognized for her notable performances in projects such as The Silent Sea, Forest of Secrets, the film Broker, and various other works, is considering this new venture.

Bae Doona in talks for a new thriller

Reports suggest that actress Bae Doona is in consideration for a lead role in an upcoming thriller K-drama titled Family Plan. On October 5, STARNEWS disclosed that Bae Doona is in discussions to join the cast of the drama. In response to the report, Bae Doona's agency, Goodman Story, stated that Family Plan is one of the projects she received an offer to star in and is currently reviewing the offer. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Family Plan is described as a thriller drama where brain hacking is employed to punish wrongdoers by making them experience more intense pain than their victims. This unique concept adds an intriguing layer to the storyline. It was previously reported that actors Ryu Seung Bum and Baek Yoon Shik are also in talks to star in the drama. Fans will be eager to see how this cast comes together for what promises to be an engaging thriller.

More about Bae Doona

Bae Doona, born on October 11, 1979, is a versatile South Korean actress and accomplished photographer. Commencing her professional journey as a fashion model in 1998, Bae Doo Na gradually transitioned into a prominent role in the acclaimed South Korean TV series, School. Notably, her mother is also an esteemed actress, Kim Hwa Young.

Bae Doo Na achieved her first leading role in a motion picture with the black comedy Barking Dogs Never Cry, where she boldly appeared on screen without makeup. This performance earned her the Best New Actress Award at the 21st edition of the Blue Dragon Awards, solidifying her status as a critical favorite. Her portrayal of a young woman aiding her tenant in locating a lost dog was praised for its depth and animated delivery.

Internationally, Bae Doona gained recognition for her roles as a political activist in Park Chan Wook's Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance which came out in 2002, the skilled archer Park Nam Joo in Bong Joon Ho's popular film The Host (2006), and the enchanting doll in Hirokazu Kore-eda's Air Doll which came out in 2009. The actress has done multiple English-speaking roles as well. She starred in the Wachowski siblings' films Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending, as well as their Netflix series Sense8. For her popular Korean-speaking roles, she notably led the cast in the Netflix period zombie thriller Kingdom, the crime thriller Forest of Secrets, and the sci-fi series The Silent Sea. Bae Doona's diverse talents and compelling performances have earned her recognition both in South Korea and on the global stage.

