The Smile Has Left Your Eyes: 5 reasons to watch Seo In Guk and Jung So Min starrer on its 5th anniversary

The thriller drama The Smile Has Left Your Eyes celebrates its 5th anniversary on October 3. The story with a unique plotline has a quality that makes the viewer feel intrigued and want to solve the mystery behind the characters. Directed by Je Won Yu, the entertainer stars Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, and Park Sung Woong. Here are the top 5 reasons why The Smile Has Left Your Eyes should be in your to-watch list.

Mystery around the characters

The drama gives us hints as to what is happening with the characters without giving too much away. Jung So Min and Yoo Jin Kang and Park Sung Woong as Yoo Jin Gook do an excellent job with their roles. Yoo Jin Kang is a sweet girl whose life gets stirred up when Seo In Gook’s character Kim Moo Young appears in her life. Her brother Yoo Jin Gook is very taken over by solving the mystery behind a suicide and is willing to do anything to protect his sister.

Seo In Guk hits it out of the park

Very appropriate to the title, Seo In Guk lets his eyes do all the talking as the actor portrays a mysterious character who has a charm that attracts not just the female lead but the viewers too. You can’t hate his character Kim Moo Young but you can’t seem to love him either. Very skillfully he switches his expressions between sweet and murderous.

The plotline

The Korean version is a remake of the Japanese TV series “Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. The story revolves around a mysterious young man who doesn’t remember his memories from when he was young. He is a suspected murderer who gets involved in the life of the detective’s sister who’s out to get him.

The passionate romance

Chemistry between the actors is fire in this series. Yoo Jin Kang finds herself intrigued by Kim Moo Young and we can very well understand why. There is a pull between them and can’t stay away from each other. It is not a lighthearted and cute love story, rather there is depth and understanding.

Alternate ending

Unlike the original Japanese ending, the Korean series steered away from the taboo topic. The finale will have you bawling. It is a dark ending that will leave you heavy-hearted.

