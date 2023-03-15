The Sound Of Magic star Ji Chang Wook to establish his one man agency with trusted manager of 10 years

As a result of a South Korean media outlet on March 14th, it was confirmed that Ji Chang Wook prepared a separate corporation and established a one-man agency, and then started to stand alone in earnest.

Previously, Ji Chang Wook decided to break up beautifully without renewing the contract as his exclusive contract with Glorious Entertainment expired on March 7th. The agency that Ji Chang Wook started to stand alone this time is a one-man agency led by a manager who has worked with Ji Chang Wook for over 10 years.

About Ji Chang Wook:

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in the independent film 'Sleeping Beauty' in 2008 and has been showing attractive acting through various works. He is also building a unique activity spectrum, such as singing the OST of the drama he starred in. Attention is focusing on what kind of new start Ji Chang Wook, who is solidifying his position as an 'all-rounder' by going back and forth between movies, dramas and music, will make a new start after establishing a one-man agency. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook will appear in Disney+'s 'Worst Evil' scheduled to be released in the second half of this year.

Ji Chang Wook’s achievements:

Ji Chang Wook won the Next Generation Award at the 16th Asian Film Awards (AFA) held in Hong Kong on March 12th. On this day, Ji Chang Wook said, "Thank you for inviting me to a good place and giving me a good award. I'm really happy to receive the award while watching the seniors I respect and love." He added, "I will continue to challenge myself and work fiercely and tenaciously." The agency said, "Through this award, Ji Chang Wook proved that he is a global star who achieves No. 1 on the global platform for each work and an actor with acting skills that can be trusted and seen by portraying various genres and characters."

