The Sound Of Magic’s Ji Chang Wook to join as male lead alongside Jeon Do Yeon in the upcoming film Revolver?

On March 7th, an official from his agency, told a South Korean media outlet, "Ji Chang Wook has received an offer to appear in 'Revolver' and is reviewing it." The movie 'Revolver' is directed by Oh Seung Wook and produced by Man Pictures. Actress Jeon Do Yeon is expected to appear as the main character.

About Ji Chang Wook:

Ji Chang Wook debuted in the independent film 'Sleeping Beauty' in 2008. After making his face known through the KBS 2TV drama 'Son of the Sol Pharmacy House' and the KBS 1TV daily drama 'Smile Donghae', he appeared in the films 'Fabricated City', 'Warrior Baek Dong Soo', 'Empress Ki', 'Healer', and ‘Sons of the House', 'Bachelor's Vegetable Shop', 'Suspicious Partner', 'Melting Me Softly', 'Backstreet Rookie', 'The Sound Of Magic', etc. Ji Chang Wook held a fan meeting in Yokohama, Japan in February. In the second half of 2023, his next film, Worst Evil, will be released through Disney+.

Ji Chang Wook’s activities:

Ji Chang Wook will go his own way as soon as his exclusive contract with Glorious Entertainment ends. An insider said, "Both sides have decided on going their separate ways. We agreed to support each other's future without signing the new contract." In order to transfer to an agency, several conditions must be met. In the case of Ji Chang Wook, it seems that he will carefully consider whether the company he is transferring to has reliable acquaintances and whether he has a trustworthy eye for viewing the work.

Her last drama was Crash Course in Romance. Jeon Do Yeon played the role of Nam Haeng Seon, leading the drama until the end and crying and laughing with the viewers. As can be seen in Jeon Do Yeon's various filmography, she never settles for one spot and always shows a new side of herself, but her position as the 'Loco Queen' who has returned has also shown that she is still healthy. Her latest challenge, which says that each work is always a 'challenge', is very successful.

