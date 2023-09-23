The Story of Park's Marriage Contract: Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young share sizzling chemistry in FIRST teaser

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract is an upcoming webtoon-based K-drama by MBC. The drama is scheduled to air in November 2023. The cast of The Story of Park's Marriage Contract includes Bae In Hyuk, Lee Se Young, Yoon Seon Ho, Joo Hyun Young, and Jin Kyung. The upcoming drama is directed by Park Sang Hoon and written by Go Nam Jeong.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract’s first teaser released

On September 23, MBC released the first teaser of the upcoming K-drama The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, on their social media handle. The first teaser was titled "You'll be able to fly where you want to go". MBC announced that the new K-drama will be aired in November 2023. This is the first look the viewers will get at the drama. Previously only the cast members were confirmed for the upcoming K-drama. The Story of Park's Marriage Contract is a 12-episode upcoming K-drama that will be aired every week on Friday and Saturday. The release date of the new K-drama is yet to be known. Watch the first teaser of The Story of Park's Marriage Contract below:

About The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

The upcoming K-drama is adapted from the webtoon of the same name written by Angelique and Kim Neoul. The Story of Park's Marriage Contract depicts the story of Park Yeon Woo played by Lee Se Young and Kang Tae Ha played by Bae In Hyuk. Park Yeon Woo is a woman from the Joseon era who has time-traveled 200 years from the 19th century and ends up in 2023 South Korea after being thrown into a well. She struggles to find her way back. Whereas Kan Tae Ha resembles her husband in the Joseon era while in present-day South Korea, he is a celibate bachelor who ends up marrying her under a contract.

