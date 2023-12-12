The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract faces flak for copying hanbok designs for Lee Se Young; MBC apologizes

The drama called The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, starring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, has become incredibly popular with fans recently. However, the MBC drama is once again making headlines, but this time it's due to an accusation against the show's creators regarding copied hanbok designs, which are traditional Korean clothing.

Let’s find out what the controversy is all about, and what’s the update!

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract drama is accused of copying hanbok designs, MBC apologizes

In the drama, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, actress Lee Se Young takes on the role of Park Yeon Woo, a hanbok designer from the 19th century. In one of the episodes, there was a scene where the actress is displaying her sketch designs.

Korean designer Leesle runs an eponymous label (Hanbok Leesle) which is known for its one-of-a-kind hanbok prints. As soon as she saw the episode, she noticed the uncanny resemblance between her designs and the ones depicted in the drama. As a result, she posted on social media to express her disappointment to the K-drama makers for using her sketches without her permission.

Before the issue could blow out of proportion, the network MBC came forward and issued a polite apology to the hanbok maker. The designer also confirmed it by posting on Instagram that the production team called her to accept their mistake and they came to an amicable agreement of giving due credit to her.

K-netizens react to The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’s hanbok sketch controversy

Despite getting high viewership, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract has found itself in hot water due to a recent hanbok plagiarism debate. K-netizens were quick to respond to this scenario by posting their comments on social media communities. One user wrote, “Even if it's just props, you still need permission." Another comment read, “Oh dear. This seems like a big mistake."

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a rom-com drama about a woman named Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) from the 19th century, who travels to the future after losing her spouse. In the present era (2023), she enters into a marriage contract with a man named Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) who has an identical face to her husband from the Joseon era.

