The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract faces flak for copying hanbok designs for Lee Se Young; MBC apologizes
Time-traveling romantic series The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract has gotten into trouble for copying hanbok designs in one of its episodes. Read below to learn about the controversy in detail!
-
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract embroiled in hanbok controversy
-
Korean Designer accused the show makers of copying her sketches, as shown in an episode
-
The production team apologized and decided to give credit to the original designer
The drama called The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, starring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, has become incredibly popular with fans recently. However, the MBC drama is once again making headlines, but this time it's due to an accusation against the show's creators regarding copied hanbok designs, which are traditional Korean clothing.
Let’s find out what the controversy is all about, and what’s the update!
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract drama is accused of copying hanbok designs, MBC apologizes
In the drama, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, actress Lee Se Young takes on the role of Park Yeon Woo, a hanbok designer from the 19th century. In one of the episodes, there was a scene where the actress is displaying her sketch designs.
Korean designer Leesle runs an eponymous label (Hanbok Leesle) which is known for its one-of-a-kind hanbok prints. As soon as she saw the episode, she noticed the uncanny resemblance between her designs and the ones depicted in the drama. As a result, she posted on social media to express her disappointment to the K-drama makers for using her sketches without her permission.
Before the issue could blow out of proportion, the network MBC came forward and issued a polite apology to the hanbok maker. The designer also confirmed it by posting on Instagram that the production team called her to accept their mistake and they came to an amicable agreement of giving due credit to her.
K-netizens react to The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’s hanbok sketch controversy
Despite getting high viewership, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract has found itself in hot water due to a recent hanbok plagiarism debate. K-netizens were quick to respond to this scenario by posting their comments on social media communities. One user wrote, “Even if it's just props, you still need permission." Another comment read, “Oh dear. This seems like a big mistake."
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a rom-com drama about a woman named Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) from the 19th century, who travels to the future after losing her spouse. In the present era (2023), she enters into a marriage contract with a man named Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) who has an identical face to her husband from the Joseon era.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: The Story of Park's Marriage Contract Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk impress in quirky rom-com
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more