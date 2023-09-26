The Story of Park's Marriage Contract: Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk look cute at first script reading session

During the first script reading for The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk showcased their perfect chemistry, foreshadowing a beautiful and fateful romance that is set to unfold between their characters in the show. This upcoming fantasy romance K-drama is eagerly anticipated by fans and is all set to premiere in November, promising an enchanting and captivating storyline.

First script reading of The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, and Yoo Seon Ho, the lead actors of MBC's upcoming series, The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract, recently completed their initial script reading session with great success. Their impeccable chemistry and perfect fit for their respective roles have raised anticipation for this unique historical fantasy romance K-drama. Set to premiere in November, this one-of-a-kind story spans two distinct time periods. It follows the journey of Park Yeon Woo, a woman from the Joseon Dynasty, who unexpectedly survives a life-threatening incident and finds herself in 2023 with a 19th-century mindset.Her destiny becomes intertwined with Kang Tae Ha, a 21st-century bachelor who lives a celibate life and is known for his emotionless and calculating demeanor. Strikingly, he bears a strong resemblance to her husband from the Joseon era. Together, they embark on a heartwarming journey through a contract marriage, creating a captivating narrative.

More about The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Based on the Webtoon of the same title, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a captivating time-slip romance K-drama. Lee Se Young takes on the lead role of Park Yeon Woo, a girl from the Joseon Dynasty who suddenly finds herself in South Korea in 2023. Her character undergoes a series of intriguing twists, including becoming a widow on her wedding day and getting kidnapped. However, after a mysterious plunge into a well, she awakens in the 21st century, where she is astonished to encounter a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to her late husband. To her surprise, this doppelganger, Kang Tae Ha, expresses a desire to marry her, but for entirely different reasons, ultimately leading to a contract marriage. Bae In Hyuk's portrayal of Kang Tae Ha is a noticeable departure from his previous roles, as he embodies the persona of an indifferent and logical individual. Joo Hyun Young brilliantly brings the character of Sa Wol to life, who serves as Park Yeon Woo's handmaid and friend. Yoo Seon Ho, well-known for his diverse roles in dramas and entertainment, takes on the role of Kang Tae Min. As the playful and fun-loving half-brother of Kang Tae Ha and the third-generation heir of a Korean chaebol, he is poised to capture the hearts of viewers.

Advertisement

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is set to premiere in November. While you await its release, be sure to catch a glimpse of what's in store by watching the show's teaser below-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Queen’s Umbrella’s Yoo Seon Ho to reunite with co-star Bae In Hyuk in the upcoming historical drama?