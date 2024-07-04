The Story of Park's Marriage Contract's Bae In Hyuk welcomed by new agency YY Entertainment; profile PIC revealed

Bae In Hyuk signed his exclusive contract with YY Entertainment in January 2024. The agency welcomed him as a member of the family and also released his new profile picture. The actor is known for his appearances in dramas like Under the Queen's Umbrella, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, My Roommate is a Gumiho and more.

Bae In Hyuk's new profile under YY Entertainment revealed

On July 4, YY Entertainment officially welcomed actor Bae In Hyuk into their agency through a post on their X account. They wrote, 'Actor Bae In Hyuk, who has a variety of charms, has become a new member of YY Entertainment. We welcome him with open arms!' Along with the caption, they also unveiled his new profile picture. See the picture below.

Bae In Hyuk was reported to have signed his exclusive contract with YY Entertainment on January 24, 2024. He was previously managed by UU Company and after the contract expired he decided to part ways with them. Han Ji An, Bae Nara, Lee Joo An, Bang Yong Guk, and the boy group TOZ are also managed by YY Entertainment.

More about Bae In Hyuk

Bae In Hyuk made his debut in 2019 with the short film Love Buzz. Since then the actor has featured in various projects which have solidified his position as an actor. He has been a part of many web series and K-dramas which have found success. Some of his hits include XX, My Roommate is a Gumiho, At a Distance, Spring is Green, Under the Queen's Umbrella and his latest drama The Story of Park's Marriage Contract.

He has been confirmed to lead the upcoming historical romance Check in Hanyang. The drama tells the story of the biggest guesthouse in the Joseon period. It is expected to be released in the latter half of 2024.

