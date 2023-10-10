The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract poster: Lee Se Young time travels to Bae In Hyuk in modern Seoul

The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract is an upcoming drama featuring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk is scheduled to premiere next month. With its unique plotline, the drama is already creating hype around itself. The drama gives a taste of both modern and historical Korea.

The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract poster unveiled

The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract unveiled the poster on October 10. The MBC drama is a new twist tale of travel across space and time. The poster released conveys the main theme of the story. Lee Se Youn who plays Park Yeon Woo is seen standing at the crossroads between Joseon and modern Seoul. The caption reads, “I’ll go to my husband”, conveying that the character is going to cross time to the contemporary world to be with her late husband. She is seen in a beautiful white and red hanbok adding to the regal touch of the past and the freshness of the present.

Details of The Story of Widow Park's Marriage Contract

Based on a webcomic, the drama will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. If that wasn’t enough, she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person. She wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha (played by Baek In Hyuk) from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.

After the success of Red Sleaves, this would be Lee Se Young’s next historical venture. Baek In Hyuk has also impressed with his previous historical drama Under The Queen’s Umbrella. The drama would be airing on Fridays and Saturdays from November.

