‘The time has come’: BTS' SUGA greets fans for last time before military enlistment in heartfelt letter

BTS' SUGA who recently announced that he will be joining the South Korean military to complete his mandatory service, took to Weverse to drop one last message for the fans called ARMY. BTS' SUGA would be enlisting on September 22. He is the third member of the K-pop star group BTS to join the military service. Previously, Jin and J-Hope enrolled and are currently serving. Here is what BTS' SUGA said in his last letter to the ARMYs.

BTS' SUGA's last message before military enlistment

"Hello. This is SUGA. I came to say goodbye! I was able to reach here safely all thanks to ARMY. And now the time has come. I'll be back after finishing my service with sincerity. Be careful of the changing cold during this autumn season. Stay well and healthy and let's meet again in 2025! ARMY!!!! I'm always thankful and I love you"

BTS' SUGA also called beloved Yoongi by fans, will be completing his military service by doing an alternative service except combat. Citizens who face health challenges take up alternative services which include working in various government agencies and welfare institutions like government buildings, schools, and more.

BTS and SUGA’s recent activities

The announcement about BTS' SUGA's military enlistment was no surprise for the fans. Instead, they had an inkling that he might be the next member to enlist. BTS members have recently renewed their contracts with long-term agency BIGHIT MUSIC. The news was a sudden announcement made by HYBE. Currently, SUGA completed his massive D-Day Tour full of passionate performances by SUGA aka AGUST D aka Min Yoongi. Currently, all BTS members are either focusing on their solo projects or serving in the military. It is said that BTS will reunite as a group once again in 2025.

