The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo to hold fan meeting on Feb 10; here's how to join

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has received immense attention ever since its premiere and has gone on to become one of the most-watched series on Netflix. Recently, it has been announced that the cast will be holding a fan meeting to commemorate the huge success. Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, and more actors, including crew members, will be present at the event.

On February 5, 2025, Netflix officially announced that the Severe Trauma Center Emergency Fanmeeting would be held for the cast of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call following its huge success. The event will take place on February 10 at 7:30 PM at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall. Cast members Ju Ji Hoon, Chu Young Woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Jung Jae Kwang, along with director Lee Do Yoon, will attend to share behind-the-scenes stories from the production.

The application period to participate in the fan meeting event runs from February 5 to 6, 2025, and the winners will be announced individually via text message on February 7, 2025, at 2 PM. One can expect unexpected stories and anecdotes from the actors while filming the series.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call premiered on January 24, 2025, on Netflix and took the world by storm. It became the most-watched series on the streaming platform’s global non-English list, overtaking Squid Game season 2. It has a total of 8,27,00,000 hours viewed and garnered over 1.1 million views across 8 episodes. The show has remained in the top 10 list for two consecutive weeks now.

Written by Choi Tae Kang and directed by Lee Do Yoon, the show is based on the hit web novel The Trauma Center: Golden Hour by author Hansanleega. Its webtoon adaptation has also garnered immense popularity, amassing an impressive 410 million views worldwide.

Set in a prestigious university hospital, the story centers on Baek Kang Hyeok, an exceptional trauma surgeon with a wealth of experience in conflict zones. Upon joining a struggling emergency team, he tackles financial hardships and breathes new life into the department, turning it into a leading trauma unit.