The Trauma Code star Choo Young Woo erases entire following list on Instagram after backlash

Rising actor Choo Young Woo, who is known for The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call, has decided to wipe his Instagram following list clean after facing criticism over his social media activity. This move comes two weeks after he was embroiled in controversy for following and then unfollowing a streamer known for sexually suggestive content.

The issue first surfaced when it was reported that Choo Young Woo had followed KUBIN, a streamer who has been criticized for using sexual clickbait in content creation. After backlash from netizens, the actor quickly unfollowed the account, but the damage was done. He later addressed the situation in an interview, apologizing for any discomfort he may have caused.

"I did not have any special intentions behind my following", Choo explained, as quoted by Koreaboo. "I often watch reels and shorts regularly, and I’m sorry if I caused people to feel uncomfortable. I will be more careful in the future".

However, his response only reignited discussions, as a longtime fan stepped forward claiming that this was not Choo Young Woo’s first time being called out for his Instagram activity. According to the fan, Choo had previously been advised about his following list back in 2021. At the time, he reportedly removed around 30 “questionable” accounts, including models and streamers, after being made aware of the issue. The fan even shared a screenshot showing the actor expressing gratitude for their advice.

Given this history, some netizens began labeling Choo a “repeat offender”, questioning whether his latest mistake was truly unintentional. With growing criticism, the actor seems to have taken a decisive step to avoid any further controversy. As of February 15, 2025, Choo has completely wiped his following list, bringing his count down to zero.

While some fans see this as a necessary move to protect his reputation, others believe it was an overcorrection. Online discussions continue, with some netizens arguing that unfollowing everyone was an unnecessary measure, while others feel that his response came too late. Regardless of public opinion, it’s clear that Choo Young Woo is now taking extra precautions when it comes to his social media presence. Whether this move will help him regain public trust remains to be seen.