The Trauma Code’s Choo Young Woo addresses following influencers with racy content: ‘I should be more…’

Choo Young Woo, the up-and-coming South Korean actor starring in the hit web series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, has recently been embroiled in controversy. Fans noticed his following list on social media platforms and saw that he had been following many influencers who frequently post racy content. The actor recently addressed the situation and provided an elaborate statement.

On February 5, 2025, Choo Young Woo sat down for an interview with a South Korean media outlet, where a reporter asked him about the controversy regarding his decision to follow certain influencers. In his statement, he acknowledged that, given the significant attention and support he has received, he should have been more mindful of his words and actions. The actor stated, “I've realized that I need to be more careful with my words and actions.”

Regarding the issue, he clarified that there was no special intent behind following those accounts. As someone who frequently watches reels and shorts, he apologized for any discomfort he may have caused and assured fans that he would be more careful in the future. Following the backlash, Choo Young Woo immediately unfollowed the streamers and influencers who post unsavory content.

Choo Young Woo recently starred in Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call alongside Ju Ji Hoon. The show became extremely popular not only in South Korea but also worldwide, topping the streaming platform’s global non-English TV show list. Following its massive success, the cast and crew are set to hold a fanmeeting on February 10.

The actor also appeared in the K-drama The Tale of Lady Ok opposite The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon. The show garnered massive viewership among South Korean television programs, and Choo Young Woo quickly gained attention for his role, securing the second spot in January’s actor brand reputation rankings.

Choo Young Woo made his debut in 2021 with Police University and has since appeared in dramas such as School 2021, Oasis, and more.