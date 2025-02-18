The Trauma Code's Choo Young Woo, All of Us Are Dead's Cho Yi Hyun's Gyun Woo and Fairy confirms June release; character details inside

Peuli Bakshi is a Content Writer for Pinkvilla and has worked as a journalist for over 1 year, cover ...

Peuli Bakshi is a Content Writer for Pinkvilla and has worked as a journalist for over 1 year, covering entertainment news alongside sports content focused on cricket. After completing her graduation at Calcutta University and post-graduation from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, she pursued her dream of becoming a journalist and has been working hard at it. Peuli has worked at News18 and now, continues to contribute to Pinkvilla's Korean entertainment vertical with a newfound gusto, sharing her expertise with the team.