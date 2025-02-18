The Trauma Code's Choo Young Woo, All of Us Are Dead's Cho Yi Hyun's Gyun Woo and Fairy confirms June release; character details inside
School 2021's Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun are set to reunite for a webtoon-based drama, Gyun Woo and Fairy. Read to know the character details and the show's release date.
The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call's prodigy no. 1, Choo Young Woo and All of Us Are Dead's half-human and half-zombie Cho Yi Hyun will be seen together in an exciting upcoming drama, titled Gyun Woo and Fairy (literal title). On February 18, the fantasy romance drama's premiere details were revealed by the show's production house, Dexter Pictures, as reported by K-media, Star News.
The actors, who previously worked together in School 2021, will reunite for this light-hearted project. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this drama features Choo Young Woo as Bae Gyun Woo, a man believed to bring bad luck and also someone who rejects spiritual authorities. However, after meeting Park Seong A (Cho Yi Hyun), his life starts to take a turn for the better, and he starts experiencing rare days of peace in his chaotic life.
Park Seong A is a typical high school student by day, but by night, she leads a secret double life as a shaman and fairy. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Gyun Woo in a turn of events and falls in love with him at first sight. With two completely opposite characters getting entangled in each other's lives, the show might bring forth a compelling and intriguing story. Gyun Woo and Fairy is set to premiere in June this year. It will air every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean-exclusive television channel, tvN.
The two talented actors, Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun, have proved themselves as rising stars with their latest projects. Their pairing up for an interesting storyline like the upcoming rom-com got fans excited. Fans are eagerly anticipating the delightful and heartwarming chemistry between the two leads. This drama will be Dexter Pictures' first production since their formation in 2022.
