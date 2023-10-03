‘The treasure is the...': What One Piece creator said when asked about the meaning of the anime's title

To say One Piece is one of the most influential anime series of all time will be an understatement. With over 1000 episodes, 20+ years, and a passionate fan base, One Piece has established itself as a classic of the shonen genre and stands tall as a towering achievement in storytelling. One of the driving forces of One Piece has been the reveal of the treasure that Luffy and his crew set out to find. The manga’s creator Eiichiro Oda has reassured fans that all their questions will be answered at the end of the long-running series.

What is the importance of the treasure in One Piece?

For those unaware, the whole mythos of One Piece is based around the search for a fantastic treasure that’s hidden far into the grand line. A whole generation of pirates have tried to find that treasure and proclaim themselves the king of pirates.

Despite such a frantic search, almost no one knows what the actual One Piece really is. Though, our protagonist Luffy found a pirate who knew what the treasure was. Rayleigh Silvers, the pirate with the knowledge of what the treasure is, offered to reveal it to Luffy, but the young pirate refused to know the answer. For Luffy, the mystery behind the treasure is as important as finding it.

The creator of One Piece advises the fans to take a similar approach and enjoy the mystery of what the treasure is, along with the journey to reach it. Though he has assured the fans of one thing, the treasure of One Piece isn’t just a metaphor for some lesson in friendship, it’s an actual treasure that’s awaiting us all at the end of the series.

“All I’ll say is that it’s not something abstract like ‘the treasure is the friendships of the experience gained throughout the journey’,” Oda revealed in a promotional interview for One Piece live-action series on Netflix.

How has the One Piece live action series fared so far?

One Piece live action has set a record and became a rare success in the anime to live-action adaptation history. With epic failures like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, famous anime series whose live-action adaptation left a lot to be desired, the live-action series of One Piece was warmly welcomed by critics as well as long-time fans.

One of the biggest reasons for this has been the active involvement of Eiichiro Oda in the development of the show, which made it an extension of the manga universe itself.