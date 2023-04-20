The Uncanny Counter 2 confirms cast, release in 2nd half of 2023; Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong to reprise roles

After the success of the first season, fans of the hit Korean drama, ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ have been eagerly awaiting news about a possible second season. And finally, the wait is over! tvN has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel ‘The Uncanny Counter 2’ of the hit K-drama is set to release in the second half of 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

The star-studded cast

‘The Uncanny Counter 2’ will be a star-studded affair. tvN has confirmed the cast lineup for the season where Jin Seon Gyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hi Eo Ra, and Yoo In Soo will be joining the season 1 cast of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Sejeong, Ahn Seok Hwan and Yeom Hye Ran as new characters, adding more depth and diversity to the drama.

The cast of The Uncanny Counter 2 is a mix of returning and new members. Jo Byeong Gyu, who played the lead role of So Moon in the first season, will reprise his role in the sequel. Yoo Jun Sang, who portrayed the enigmatic Ga Mon Tak, and Kim Sejeong, who played the cheerful and bubbly Do Ha Na will also return to the series.

‘The Uncanny Counter’ is a fantasy-thriller drama based on the webtoon of the same name. The series follows a group of demon hunters who disguise themselves as restaurant employees to protect their city from evil spirits. The show was a massive hit, garnering high ratings and critical acclaim, with viewers praising the cast's performances and the show's unique storyline. Fans can't wait to see how the new cast members will fit into the story and interact with the existing characters.

The fantasy storyline

The Uncanny Counter was a smash hit for OCN in 2021 having the highest viewing number of any drama. The fantasy drama revolves around a group of demon-hunters called ‘Counters,’ who possess special abilities and disguise themselves as workers in a noodle restaurant. The Counters' mission is to hunt down evil spirits that have possessed humans and send them back to the afterlife. The first season received high ratings and critical acclaim, thanks to its unique concept, gripping plot, and talented cast. In 'The Uncanny Counter 2', we will see the stronger demon hunters counter-fight the more evil demons on Earth.

Fans of The Uncanny Counter are eagerly anticipating the release of the second season, and tvN's confirmation has only added to the excitement. With a star-studded cast, a gripping plot, and a unique concept, The Uncanny Counter 2 is set to be another hit for the network. Fans will have to wait until the second half of 2023 to see the Counters back in action, but the wait will undoubtedly be worth it.

Advertisement



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dr. Romantic 3 Main Poster OUT: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung pose with Doldam squad