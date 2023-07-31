The Uncanny Counter 2 Ep 1-2 Review: Jo Byung Kyu, Kim Sejeong are back; Kang Ki Young makes for great villain

The Uncanny Counter 2, which aired on July 29th and July 30th showed episode 1 and 2 is the hotly anticipated 'Counter 5' So Mun (Jo Byung Kyu), Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jun Sang), Hana Do (Kim Sejeong) and others, while the episode 2 showed the stunning first meeting between counter Jo Byung Gyu and evil spirit Kang Ki Young was displayed in the ending, creating tensions.

The Uncanny Counter 2 starring Jo Byung Kyu, Kim Sejeong, Kang Ki Young and others:

In the first episode, Counters gave the driver of the kindergarten bus, a demon named Heo Dong Won, a real lesson. The driver, an evil presence, is a fugitive out and about who endangers between vehicles while stepping on the gas pedal of a kindergarten transport. With Do Hana's "stepped on" signal, Chu Mae Ok tossed an iron line to hinder the rushed run of the kindergarten transport, and Do Hana counterattacked the driver and snatched the directing wheel of the bus. Alongside this, Gamo Tak hindered a kindergarten bus with broken brakes with great force, however the driver's devil kidnapped the kindergartener, increasing the feeling of crisis. So Mun that showed up in the nick of time declared the arrival of Counters, punishing the driver's evil spirit with supernatural power.

The Uncanny Counter 2 episode 2:

Na Jeok Bong (Yoo In Soo) went to the meeting place with a dream, but while trying to save the woman who was in danger of being hit by a car, he ended up falling into a coma. Meanwhile, Ga Mo Tak (played by Yoo Jun Sang), who watched Na Jeok Bong with interest as he knew that Na Jeok Bong had a power. Demons Pil Gwang (played by Kang Ki Young), Gelli (played by Kim Hieora), and Wong (played by Kim Hyeon Wook) were among them, and their heinous evil deeds demonstrated a strong presence. Then again, the evil spirits started to see the energy of the earth as they ingested their capacities subsequent to obliterating the Chinese counters. A short time later, the counters had their most memorable showdown with Wong while detecting Wong's surprising energy. Likewise, while battling Wong, Do Hana read in his memory an experience between the evil presences and Ma Joo Seok's wife. So Mun and Do Hana then went to Park's hospital room to tell him the truth about his wife's death. They also brought Park back to life and entered the elevator just before the accident. Do Hana eventually learned from Park's memory that the demons were the real ones who killed Ma Joo Seok's wife.

Conclusion:

The first two episodes of The Uncanny Counter 2 show how the demons in the new season have upped their game but at the same time, Counters are getting better at their abilities as well, especially So Mun who has begun going ahead of his seniors as well. Their comedic timing still remains as one of the best parts of the drama!

