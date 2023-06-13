The Uncanny Counter 2: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong and others go against Kang Ki Young in first teaser

A legacy teaser video featuring Kang Ki Young and Kim Hieora, the first set of demons, was released by tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama The Uncanny Counter 2, which predicts the return of the demon hunter syndrome. In Season 2, significant characters including Jo Byeong Kyu (as Somun), Yoo Jun Sang (as Gamo Tak), Kim Sejeong (as Do Hana), Yeom Hyeran (as Choo Mae Ok) and Ahn Seok Hwan (as Choi Jang Mul), who were adored by watchers, changed into evil spirit trackers.

The teaser:

All of them joined, and new characters like Joo Seok by Jin Sun Kyu, Pil Gwang by Kang Ki Young, Gellie by Kim Hieora, and Jeokbong by Yoo In Soo followed. "I'm sorry I'm late," said the person of a "counter ace in name and reality" in the Legacy teaser video that was released together. They showed that, counters' exhibitions, for example, 'most grounded individual' Gamo Tak, 'phantom finder' Do Hana, and 'Healer' Chu Mae alright, which radiate through the place that is known for Jung like a kaleidoscope, excited satisfaction and changed it up. It anticipates the characters that will be in the drama and the larger scale.

Jo Byeong Kyu:

Jo Byeong Kyu, who plays the title role, was suspended at the conclusion of Season 1 due to suspicions that he was involved in school violence. Jo Byeong Kyu refuted the controversy and argued that the suspicion of school violence was unfounded; however, no suspicions have been dispelled. Before The Uncanny Counter 2 airs, it is being questioned whether Jo Byeong Kyu will have time to dispel the rumors. More eyes will be watching to see if tvN will record or broadcast the production show live online to avoid answering questions and confirming suspicions, or if it will confront the controversy head-on through offline production shows. The debut of the brand-new Saturday drama The Uncanny Counter 2 on tvN is scheduled for July.

