The Uncanny Counter 2: Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora bring darkness to Jin Sun Kyu’s world in new teaser

The Uncanny Counter 2 teaser shows Jin Sun Kyu as Ma Joo Seok, who is a beloved firefighter spending her time helping everyone around and has a loving pregnant wife. The counters know him and they love spending time with him. Kang Ki Young and Kim Hieora (Pil Gwang and Gelly, respectively) took advantage of Ma Joo Seok’s wife, who unfortunately died. Seeing this, Ma Joo Seok took matters into his own hands to go against the demons. The Counters, especially Kim Sejeong and Jo Byeong Gyu (Do Hana and So Mun), try to stop him from destroying his life but later, stand by his side to fight the new and more powerful demons. The first episode will be out on July 29.

Jin Sun Kyu as Ma Joo Seok in The Uncanny Counter 2:

Jin Sun Kyu plays Ma Joo Seok, a hot firefighter at the 119 Fire Center whose heart races when the siren goes off. He is a hero who changed the lives of many people and shows strong leadership by acting like a bulldozer and rushing into any danger to save neighbors who were in their blind spots. Jin Sun Kyu in the released stills flaunts serious areas of strength for him as an ardent fireman at the scene where he is dispatched and shows his moxy with putting out flames. Even though his face is tanned from fighting the fire, he smiles brightly at his teammates and waves his hand. He has a warm, friendly charm and charisma. With Jo Byeong Gyu, who plays So Mun, and Lee Joo Sil, played by Chang Chun Ok, Jin Sun Kyu is beaming brightly while carrying her on his back like her real mother. Jin Sun Kyu is a lifesaver who saved Lee Joo Sil from an emergency, and his mindful heart that deals with his neighbors like his own family adds to his glow.

The Uncanny Counter 2:

Jo Byeong Gyu's So Mun has progressed from a phenomenal counterspecial recruiter to a master of psychokinesis in this season. So Mun says, "As the demons develop further, we will most likely become more grounded," intriguing viewers about the more grounded Counters' development capacity against the powerful evil spirits. Specifically, the expertise of the evil presence Pil Gwang (played by Kang Ki Young), which was uncovered prior, is likewise expected to be a strained conflict as it has a similar supernatural power as So Mun.

