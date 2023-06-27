The Uncanny Counter 2 posters: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong’s team goes against Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora’s team

Two main posters were released for the Saturday and Sunday drama The Uncanny Counter 2 on tvN to announce the confrontation between Counters and demons. Counters, who have become stronger with the introduction of new counter Yoo In Soo and Ahn Seok Hwan return to the field, are blocking the powerful demons. The posters exude a thrilling and exhilarating mood that is exclusive to the The Uncanny Counter series. In addition, the viewers are looking forward to the characters in The Uncanny Counter 2, which has become more diverse and light, because of the confrontation between Counters and demons, who are engaging in combat with their own supernatural power and abilities like psychokinesis.

The counters:

Yoo Jun Sang, the strongest man, radiates a strong and fighting force with a powerful nuclear fist that can destroy demons, and Jo Byeong Gyu calls for the land of Jung with a serious expression. Yeom Hye Ran is looking intently at them with her fists clenched, and Ahn Seok Hwan, who has announced his return to the field, predicts an evergreen fighting power. Kim Sejeong exudes a force that is more agile and stronger. In the poster, Yoo In Soo demonstrates his remarkable jumping prowess and foreshadows the formidable ability that is concealed within his foolish charm.

The demons:

On the other hand, Kang Ki Young has a despicable expression and is displaying an aggressive posture as if he is freely utilizing his mysterious ability. This raises the question of whether or not he, like Jo Byeong Gyu, possesses telekinetic abilities. Kim Hieora, who has a wickedly sharp smile, steals more attention than Ok Ja Yeon, who played Baek Hyang Hee in Season 1. As a result, there are high hopes that another famous action, like Kim Se Jeong and Ok Ja Yeon's elevator fight in Season 1, will be seen. What's more, clashing lines like Counter's "How about we clear out every one of the evil presences of this world!" and "They are weak ones, let's finish it in an instant!" from demons are shown. The differentiation between the place that is known for the red Jung makes us anticipate the improvement of an astonishing story practically identical to prepare 1. ' The Uncanny Counter 2, which began summoning the Counters' demons once more in season 2, has fans wondering what kind of story will be told this time around.

