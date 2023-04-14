The Uncanny Counter 2 star Jo Byeong Kyu set to appear in new project Paradise as a troubled A-list actor

An official from 'HB Entertainment' said in a phone call with a South Korean media outlet on April 14th, "Jo Byeong Kyu has confirmed his appearance in director Jung Hyuk Ki's new film, 'Paradise'."

Paradise:

'Paradise' deals with the story of drugs, which have recently emerged as a major social problem. Various events unfold along the characters with their own desires. Jo Byeong Kyu took on the role of top star 'Kang Jin Hyeok'. A person with a unique look and passion. He introduced himself as an actor who got caught up in a drug-related incident overnight. He added, "Jo Byeong Kyu is currently filming the final stage of the drama 'The Uncanny Counter 2'. As soon as the work is over, he plans to start filming 'Paradise'." Meanwhile, Jo Byeong Kyu is also preparing for a fan meeting. On May 20th, ‘Jo Byeong Kyu's first fan meeting, Japan 2023' will be held at Nissho Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Jo Byeong Kyu:

Previously, Jo Byeong Kyu reported on his first fan meeting in Japan on his Instagram account in Tokyo, Japan. He explained, "D-38, I want to meet Japanese fans soon. It will be held in Tokyo." In the photo released together, he was put on a striped shirt, a tie and a cardigan. He looks down in a moody manner in black and white. Jo Byeong Kyu made his debut in the KBS2 drama 'Who Are You - School 2015' in 2015 and made his name known in the 2018 JTBC drama 'SKY Castle'. Afterwards, he won the Rookie of the Year Award for the SBS drama 'Hot Stove League' and took on his first lead role through OCN's ‘The Uncanny Counter'. However, in February 2021, when he was studying in New Zealand, she had a hiatus by getting off the air after allegations of school violence were raised by alumni. Jo Byeong Kyu suggested legal action, saying, "It's not true," over the suspicion of school violence, but the battle between the two sides has not yet been resolved.

