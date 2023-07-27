The Uncanny Counter 2 star Kim Sejeong to make music comeback after two years in September

The Uncanny Counter 2 actress Kim Sejeong is all geared to make her music come back after two long years. After the news of Kim Sejong's comeback was all over the internet on July 27, her agency Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed that she is indeed returning as an artist. Kim Sejeong is known for her amazing acting skills and it is anticipated she will be showing her musical abilities in a new way this time.

Kim Sejeong's Music Comeback

Kim Sejeong, known for her honey vocals is all set to make her music comeback in September as a soloist. Jellyfish Entertainment, the agency of Kim Sejeong informed, "Kim Sejeong will release a new album in September". This will mark her first comeback in two years since her album 'I'm' released on March 29, 2021. Kim Sejeong started her career as a singer in the Korean entertainment industry. She showed her talent for singing on Mnet's survival show Produce 101, where female trainees from all over South Korea gathered to compete with each other. Kim Sejeong proved herself as one of the best trainees on the show by ending up in the second position. She was chosen as a member of the K-pop girl group I.O.I in 2016. Alongside I.O.I, Kim Sejeong joined Jellyfish Entertainment's girl group Gugudan. After the disbandment of I.O.I in 2017 and Gugudan in 2020, Kim Sejeong was promoted as a soloist and was seen more active as an actor.

About Kim Sejeong's Acting Career

Kim Sejeong made her K-drama debut in the show School 2017 along with Kim Jung Hyun, she portrayed the role of a high school student. Kim Sejeong received massive attention for her role in the Netflix original series Business Proposal, where she portrayed Shin Ha Ri in 2022. Shin Ha Ri is a middle class white collar employee who was bound to fall in love with the CEO Kang Tae Moo played by Ahn Hyo Seop. Kim Sejeong is also well known for her character Do Ha Na in The Uncanny Counter aired in 2020 and will be reappearing as the same in season 2 of the show. The highly anticipated The Uncanny Counter 2 is scheduled to air on July 29.

