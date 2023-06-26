The Uncanny Counter 2 teaser: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Jun Sang and Yeom Hye Ran are back in action

The evil hunters known as Counter are the subject of the upcoming Saturday and Sunday drama The Uncanny Counter 2, which will premiere on July 29 and tell the story of their rise to power through the addition of new members and abilities, it is also about a hero who defeats demons and is both exhilarating and sweaty in the process. The Uncanny Counter series, which is based on the webtoon of the same name and has received 160 million views overall, captures dynamic fun and exhilarating catharsis based on a demon hunter with an unprecedented concept.

The Uncanny Counter 2 teaser:

A counter video that was shown on tvN foretells boring fun with Counters, who will risk their lives to team up with a new counter, Na Jeok Bong (Yoo In Soo), and a more powerful evil. The video that has been released begins with the back of the counter wearing a red sweatshirt and walking amid a crowd of people coming and going at the siren's sound. In addition, it features the extensive activities of the Counters, a group of demon hunters who have arrived to save 2023. So Mun (Jo Byeong Gyu), sensing the rising energy of the 'Land of Jung,' calls the land of great power, and Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jun Sang), who is bad at it, blocks the kindergarten bus that is heading his way. Chu Mae Ok (Yeom Hye Ran) picks up a metal pipe and throws it at the frantic kindergarten bus, breaking through the windshield. Do Hana (Kim Sejeong) senses a demon and fiercely kicks a double sidekick at the demon that is threatening her. Counters revel in the exhilarating pleasure of carrying out a single, concentrated attack on the demons.

The drama:

Counters' thrilling summoning of demons against the new villains Pil Gwang (Kang Ki Young) and Wong (Kim Hyun Wook) raises the viewer's heart rate and exudes an eerie demon force. As a result, anticipation is already growing for The Uncanny Counter 2, which promises enhanced fun for more powerful demons, more powerful counters, overwhelming destructive action, and the appearance of brand-new counters.

