The Uncanny Counter 2: Yoo In Soo has golden heart and unique power, character introduction teaser reveals

On July 6, tvN released the teaser for Yoo In Soo’s character in The Uncanny Counter 2 and he is adorable, a little dim-witted but has a golden heart. A new addition to the crew alongside Kim Sejeong, Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang and Yeom Hye Ran, Yoo In Soo is a young and naive country boy who tries to adjust to fast-paced city life.

Yoo In Soo as Jeok Bong:

The mysterious and effective special move that had been hidden behind the veil, the new counter by Na Jeok Bong (Yoo In Soo), was made clear. Without Jung's land, it is a specialized olfactory ability to smell demons. Na Jeok Bong's holy sacrificial spirit of giving up his life for others earned him the position of rookie counter, but his life as a rookie counter is not easy. As Kim Sejeong's Dohana stated, "He can't be a counter. Given that he is naive, slow, and weak, what kind of power does he possess?" Na Jeok Bong, who will become the hidden card of Counters at the rookie counter, is expected to grow dramatically and perform admirably due to his psychic ability to detect evil spirits.

Kim Sejeong as Dohana:

According to Counters' advice, Do Hana, played by Kim Sejeong, begins rigorous Spartan training to feel the demon with both her eyes and her body. Specifically, the statement "If the number of demons against Counter increases, it will be a completely different fight in the future" foretells a fierce battle between Demons and Counters, making people anticipate Do Hana's upgrade to the next level. Most importantly, the psychometry that allowed Gelli to read other people's memories like Do Hana was also revealed as part of her psychic ability earlier.

Jo Byeong Gyu as So Mun:

Jo Byeong Gyu portrays So Mun, a psychokinesis master who started out as a phenomenal counterspecial recruiter. "As they become stronger, we will surely become stronger" and "I know you have done something with our power, but even so, you will go to hell" were for the demons that warned of the impending doom. The unprecedented telekinesis confrontation between the rumor and Pil Gwang has already raised the excitement index to its highest level, particularly given that the skill of the demon Pil Gwang, which was previously revealed, is also the same as So Mun.

