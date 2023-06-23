The Uncanny Counter 2: Yoo In Soo is happy-go-lucky and naive country boy in new fantasy drama stills

The Uncanny Counter 2, which will premiere on July 29 (Saturday), released stills on June 23. The first still of Yoo In Soo, who took on the role of Na Jeok Bong, the new face of the Counters, transformed into a young, naive country boy with a sweet smile. The drama follows Counters, who run a noodle shop by day and become demon fighters at night. Equipped with fiery skills, each member performs a different skill that allows them to catch the demons that are set to destroy the world.

Yoo In Soo as Na Jeok Bong:

The new stills shows Na Jeok Bong (Yoo In Soo) who is seen in a pollution-free countryside of South Korea. His unassuming smile and unique hairstyle almost gives him the look of the ‘village idiot’ but people do not understand how he is also equipped with unique powers. His talent has not yet been discovered as he lives a hard-working boy, working in a farm. He is seen cleaning the dung of cows with a happy smile as he loves the cows and wants to take care of them well. People are curious about how he will be a useful addition to the Counters and how he will defeat all the demons alongside the others.

The Uncanny Counter 2:

Previously, they released the posters for Counters and Demons to show the new cast members that transform into their characters. One poster depicts Counters in battle readiness: Jo Byung Gyu, who plays Somun, Yoo Jun Sang, who plays Gamo Tak, Kim Sejeong, who plays Dohana, Yeom Hye Ran, who plays Choo Mae Ok, Ahn Seok Hwan, who plays Choi Jang Mul, and Counter Yoo In Soo, who plays Jeok Bong, who is a newcomer. Kang Ki Young plays Pil Gwang, Kim Hieora plays Gelli, and Kim Hyun Wook plays Wong as the new demons. The actors playing the demons are extremely talented, and viewers are eager to see the iconic battle between good and evil. The demons promise a thrilling ride.

