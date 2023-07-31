The Uncanny Counter 2’s Jo Byung Kyu cast as lead in tvN’s upcoming historical romance drama? Find out

The agency, HB Entertainment, informed a South Korean media outlet on July 31 that Jo Byung Kyu's appearance in his upcoming drama Saeraenadae, which tells the story of a prince who wants to escape from Joseon to be happy and a young girl who wants to be happy by getting ahead in Joseon, was 'a work under review.' The foundation is Joseon where divorce appeals are widespread, and Jo Byung Kyu is known to have been offered the job of Park Yeong, a prince of Joseon who camouflages himself as a reclusive jobless in the drama.

Jo Byung Kyu caught in school bullying allegations:

In 2021, Jo Byung Kyu was engulfed in doubt about school bullying. Person A, who professes to have been exploited by Jo Byung Kyu, caused discussion by uncovering that he endured bullying when he and Jo Byung Kyu went to class together in New Zealand. Thereafter, Jo Byung Kyu sued Person A and he had gotten free from certain doubts, yet his acting career was briefly slowed down. Despite the fact that Jo Byung Kyu's doubt of school savagery has not yet been settled, he returned through tvN's 'The Uncanny Counter 2', which was released on July 29th. Specifically, at the question and answer session for 'The Uncanny Counter 2', Jo Byung Kyu said he is cautious, yet he gave his all to say and confirmed that it was false. It required a long time to reach a reasonable resolution, and as the show was going to start and being an actor showing up in a drama, he has a great sense of responsibility.

Jo Byung Kyu in The Uncanny Counter 2:

In the recently released episodes of The Uncanny Counter 2, Jo Byung Kyu reprised his role as So Mun, a Counter member that changed after getting some more powers. In the first two episodes, he got together with the group and saved a bus filled with kindergartners as well as come across the demons.

