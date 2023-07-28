The Uncanny Counter 2's Jo Byung Kyu challenged to 10 billion KRW by school bullying accuser; Agency reacts

Trigger Warning: The article includes mentions of bullying and abuse. Please engage in self-care as you read this article.

Amid controversy surrounding The Uncanny Counter 2's actor Jo Byung Kyu, an individual claiming to be his former schoolmate has emerged, accusing him of school bullying during their time together. Seeking to clear his name and confront the allegations head-on, the accuser has called for a public investigation and has proposed an extraordinary bet of 10 billion KRW (approximately $7.80 million) to support his claims.

The high stakes and four conditions

The alleged victim has issued a bold challenge to Jo Byung Kyu and his label, demanding a rigorous inquiry into the accusations. The key conditions of the challenge are as follows:

Veracity test: Both parties must agree to the investigation, and any party found to be uncooperative will be viewed as dishonest.

Police investigation: The accuser insists on involving the police in the school where the alleged bullying incidents occurred to gather evidence and testimony.

Lie detector and hypnosis: To bolster the credibility of their statements, both Jo Byung Kyu and the accuser must submit to a lie detector test and undergo hypnosis.

Financial assurance: The label must guarantee the substantial 10 billion KRW (about $7.80 million) involved in the bet. Moreover, this wager must remain separate from any ongoing criminal or civil proceedings.

The accuser has further pledged that if he loses the bet, he will voluntarily serve in the Korean military and engage in public service for a decade.

Jo Byung Kyu's response

In response to the mounting allegations, Jo Byung Kyu held a press conference alongside director Yoo Seon Dong on July 21 KST. The actor adamantly asserted his innocence and vowed to invest considerable effort in proving the falsehood of the claims. He attributed the prolonged process to the challenge of dealing with an individual residing overseas.

Despite the personal challenges and legal matters, Jo Byung Kyu demonstrated his sense of responsibility as the lead actor in the drama The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch. He praised the dedication of the entire team involved in the project and urged the focus to be on the series itself, reiterating his commitment to delivering an outstanding performance despite the ongoing controversies.

