THE UNSEEN: MONSTA X’s upcoming unit Shownu X Hyungwon confirms debut date with mysterious teaser

On June 29, Starship Entertainment released the new teaser for MONSTA X’s upcoming unit Shownu X Hyungwon called THE UNSEEN. The teaser shows a mysterious room with a single light focusing on a part of the room. The mini album will be out on July 25 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The fans are excited to see them collaborate and create new music with their musical color!

Shownu X Hyungwon:

Already, the organization Starship Entertainment uncovered the official logo declaring the unit arrangement of Shownu X Hyungwon. The official logo motion that has been released depicts the process by which Hyungwon's initial H and Shownu's initial S merge into one. Each underlying is fitting together as though it were initially one, and the logo is finished, raising assumptions for the beginning as a unit. MONSTA X's most memorable unit, Shownu X Hyungwon, is drawing sharp consideration with simply the blend of the two individuals. Notwithstanding MONSTA X activities, the two individuals, who have demonstrated their vocal and execution as well as melodic capacities in different fields, excite interest in what sort of music variety they will show with their new collection.

Shownu and Hyungwon:

As the pioneer and principal artist of MONSTA X, Shownu has been grabbing the public's eye by showing the norm of 'reliable performance'. Shownu's dependable vocal abilities in a powerful performance are also an essential selling point. After collaborating with Minhyuk, Shownu sang his first solo OSTs, HAVE A GOODNIGHT, I'll Be There both from the webtoon My Taste Sniper and tvN's Tale of the Nine-Tailed. He even got the attention of the US magazine Forbes for his rock-style performance, which was unlike anything the group MONSTA X had ever done. Additionally, Hyungwon's outstanding dance moves and clear voice are drawing the attention of fans all over the world. In addition, Hyungwon made his debut as a producer with his own song Nobody Else from MONSTA X's third regular album, Fatal Love. He also made a name for himself as a producer by appearing on a number of b-side songs and albums by other artists. In addition, he now works as a DJ, displaying a diverse range of musical styles.

