Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum and more reveal weaponry in Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 character posters

The Korean drama ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing storyline, top-notch cast, and visually stunning posters. Recently, the production team released a new set of posters for the drama featuring Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum, and Ryu Kyung Soo holding their weapons of choice. ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938,’ will broadcast on May 6.

The Exciting New Posters for "Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938"

The recently unveiled posters for the upcoming season of the show showcase the four main characters holding significant items. In one of the posters, Yi Yeon, the nine-tailed fox, is seen with a Winchester rifle, which holds meaning for him. The accompanying text, "You're bewildered? I know exactly how you feel," conveys his confusion and emotional turmoil after being transported to 1938, leaving behind all that he holds dear in the present day.

Kim So Yeon stuns fans with her graceful beauty as she portrays Ryu Hong Joo, the "Mountain Goddess of the West," in a white dress and exquisite jewellery. She presents a ring to an unidentified recipient, saying "You came, my love." This has left fans wondering if Hong Joo will finally receive a response from Yi Yeon, whom she has been yearning for over the centuries.

Yi Rang, the half-gumiho, greets Yi Yeon with a cold statement, "You're still alive, brother?" This is the time when Yi Rang's misinterpretation of his older brother Yi Yeon is not yet resolved, so the contempt and defiance in his eyes appear to be expected. In his right hand, he holds a rough axe, which contrasts with his classy and well-fitted three-piece suit.

In the new posters released, Cheon Moo Young (Ryu Kyung Soo), Yi Yeon's old friend and former "Mountain God of the North," looks enigmatic. The poster's lighting casts a shadow on half of his face, and he holds a mask in his hand that resembles his appearance. Moo Young vows to take revenge against Yi Yeon, declaring, "I will not stop until I have taken everything he holds dear." Viewers are left wondering about the story behind their complicated relationship.

The Fascinating World of Tale of the Nine-Tailed

In the upcoming season of the Korean drama, ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’, Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) will be transported back to the year 1938 due to a sudden and unforeseen event. As a result, he will be faced with the challenge of finding a way back to his present time, where all his loved ones are waiting for him. Despite his predicament, Yi Yeon will fight with all his might to make his way back to his own time and the people he cares about.

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ amaze viewers with its fascinating storyline, talented cast, and visually stunning posters. The new posters for ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ have only added to the excitement. Fans of the drama are looking forward to seeing their favourite actors in a new light and experiencing a different aspect of the world.

