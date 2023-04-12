The Villainess is a Marionette's Han So Hee and Cha Eun Woo reunite at LA event; Wow with heavenly visuals

Fans of the K-drama world were in for a treat when Han So Hee and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo reunited at a Los Angeles event. The pair, who starred in the 2022 web-based drama ‘The Villainess is a Marionette’, were both invited to the event and where they made sure to cause a visual explosion with their heavenly visuals.

The Villainess is a Marionette

In 2022, the two, along with Lee Soo Hyuk, appeared in a dramatised trailer for the webtoon The Villainess Is A Marionette to portray the characters' personas. The visuals were incredible even in the promotional shots. With the release of the series, it was clear that Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo appeared to be lovers and had perfect chemistry. The film was praised for its unique concept and stunning visuals and fans were thrilled to see Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo reunite at the event.

Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo’s reunion

In a recent DIOR event, fans were thrilled to see Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo reunite. The stars attended the ‘DARE IN GRIS DIOR’ event on April 11. Throughout the night, fans, media outlets, and attendees ensured that fans got their fill of the two stars. While there appeared to be no theme, the fact that both stars were dressed in white could have been a coincidence or destiny.

Cha Eunwoo looked stunning in a cream suit with a design that appeared to be a hanbok, paired with an encrusted bag and casual shoes. On the other hand, Han So Hee also appeared to be a goddess in a white textured dress with a perfectly matched base layer to give it several layers.

As soon as pictures and videos of Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo's reunion hit social media, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Comments flooded in, with fans expressing their love for the pair and their hopes for a future collaboration. They both looked stunning, and the coordinated outfits made netizens squeal even louder. The reunion of Han So Hee and Cha Eunwoo at the event was a welcome surprise for fans of the pair and the K-drama world in general. With both actors being at the top of their game right now, fans can only hope that this reunion leads to more collaborations in the future.

