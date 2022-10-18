The Wailing, The Divine Fury, Call and more: 5 Korean horror films to add to your watchlist

In 2019, 28-year-old Kim Seo Yeon ( Park Shin Hye ) loses her cellphone while traveling to visit her sick, estranged mother in a rural area. Arriving at her rundown childhood home, she finds a decades-old cordless phone, and through it receives calls from a distressed woman who says she's being tortured by her mother. After investigating the house, Seo Yeon figures out that the woman on the phone, Oh Young Sook (Jeon Jong Seo), is living in the same house but in 1999. The two are able to communicate across time through the phone, and exchange information about their lives. Young Sook is orphaned and lives with her adoptive mother, who is a shaman, while Seo Yeon lost her father in a fire that she blames her mother, Eun Ae, for. Seoyeon searches the internet and learns that Young Sook was killed by her mother during an exorcism. During the next phone call, Seoyeon warns Young-sook, who saves herself and kills her mother instead. Now freed, Young-sook becomes a serial killer. Seoyeon realizes what has happened when Young Sook's victims disappear in the present day. During a phone call, Seoyeon confronts Young Sook, but inadvertently reveals to her that she'll be arrested. In 1999, Young Sook is visited by an 8-year-old Seoyeon and her father, who have come to the house to close their purchase of it. Young-sook kills Seoyeon's father and takes young Seoyeon captive. In 2019, Seoyeon's reality changes again: her father is dead and the house in even worse condition. Young Sook calls Seoyeon and tells her to find out how she'll be arrested. At first Seoyeon feeds Young-sook false info, but when Young Sook threatens to kill Eun Ae next, Seoyeon breaks into the local police station for the notebook used in 1999.

2. The Wailing

After a Japanese man arrives at Gokseong, a small village in the mountains of South Korea, a mysterious infection breaks out and causes the villagers to become deranged and violently kill their families. One night at the police station, officers Oh Seong Bok and Jong Goo are discussing the Japanese stranger when a naked woman appears in the rain. They later discover the woman, infected, who was raped by the Japanese stranger and was spotted several times naked in different places, has murdered her family. At the crime scene, Jong Goo meets a mysterious young woman called Moo Myeong (‘no name’ in Korean), who tells him the Japanese man is a ghost and the culprit. Jong Goo steps outside to call Oh Seong Bok, and the woman vanishes, and he sees a very scary figure. A local hunter tells them he saw the stranger with glowing red eyes, eating raw venison in the forest.

3. The Divine Fury

The film tells the story of Yonghoo (Park Seo Joon), a martial arts champion who gains divine powers to fight against a powerful evil force. After a tragic childhood, which involved the deaths of his parents, Yonghoo has harbored deep resentment towards the Almighty. He uses this anger to become a successful MMA fighter. After a bout in the United States, he develops a stigmata, which forces him to seek the help of a Father Ahn (Ahn Sung Ki). The priest, who is an exorcist, sees potential in Yong Hoo after his wound defeats a demon. The two partner to battle demonic activity in Korea.

4. Gonjiam Haunted Asylum

Based on a real-life psychiatric hospital of the same name, it stars Wi Ha Joon, Park Ji Hyun, Oh Ah Yeon, Moon Yewon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoo Je Yoon and Lee Seung Wook in the lead roles. The narrative centers around a horror web series crew that travels to an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast in order to garner views and publicity. Two boys are recording their exploration of the abandoned Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital, where rumor states that the ping pong-loving director of the hospital killed all of the patients and went missing. The two head to Room 402, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which no one has been able to open before. They try to open the door but suddenly hear a ping pong ball. Their broadcast abruptly ends but not before catching a glimpse of a ghostly face. After seeing news of the teenagers' disappearance, Ha Joon, owner of YouTube channel ‘Horror Times’, decides to explore the building. Ha Joon gets together a group of six people (three girls: Ah Yeon, Charlotte, and Ji Hyun; and three boys: Sung Hoon, Seung Wook, and Je Yoon) for a live broadcast.

5. The 8th Night

The film depicts the struggle of a former exorcist attempting to stop the resurrection of two mysterious beings, who tormented humans, and were locked up in separate caskets for 2500 years. About two and half millennium ago (2,500 years), a monster crossed the bridge from hell to the human realm to create human suffering. Buddha ripped both the Red and Black eyes from the monster and locked them inside different Śarīra caskets. Before the Red-eye surrendered to Buddha, it ran away for 7-days by hiding inside human bodies. On the 8th day, the Red Eye looked back. Knowing that it cannot escape Buddha, it surrendered itself to Buddha. The Eyes were buried in the cliffs of the Far East and desert of the Far West. Buddha instructed his disciples to make sure they would never meet. In the present, Professor Kim Joon Cheol (Choi Jinho) sets out in the desert to prove the existence of the Śarīra caskets. He finds a relic which is presumed to be one of the caskets. However, the scientific community declares his findings to be a fraud and is shunned by all. 14-years later, Prof. Kim, now a bitter individual, is determined to prove the truth of his discovery by reuniting the Black and Red eyes. He opens the casket and pours a vial of blood into it, along with his own. Before Prof. Kim was about to give up, the Red Eye emerged from the casket, presumably possessing Professor Kim.

ALSO READ: 9 Years of ‘Reply 1994’: 4 incredible moments from the Go Ara, Jung Woo, Yoo Yeon Seok starrer drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which film are you adding to the list? Let us know in the comments below.