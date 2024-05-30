The Whirlwind teaser and poster OUT: Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae engage in fierce political battle; premiere confirmed for June 28

The Whirlwind starring Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae is an upcoming political drama series which is all set to release on June 28. Anticipation runs high as The World of the Married's Kim Hee Ae and The Moon's Sol Kyung Gu come together for this exciting project. Here is a look at the teaser and the poster.

The Whirlwind featuring Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae set to release on June 28

On May 30, Netflix released the teaser and the poster of their much-anticipated drama The Whirlwind. The platform also announced that the series will be premiering on June 28.

The story revolves around the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs going head to head. Kim Hee Ae is known for her strong female roles in hit dramas like The World of the Married and Queenmaker. Sol Kyung Gu has appeared in various hit films like 1987: When the Day Comes and The Moon.

The Whirlwind will mark his second drama appearance. See the teaser and poster below.

More about The Whirwind

The Whirlwind will be released on June 28 and streaming on Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes.

The project has been directed by Kim Yong Wan who is also known for If You Wish Upon Me and The Cursed. Park Kyung Soo has written the script. He is known for Whisper, Punch and more.

It tells the story of a Prime Minister who wishes to punish the corrupt President and the evils in power. He plans to eliminate the President in power and assassinate him. The Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs confronts him about the situation and a fierce political battle ensues.

While the Prime Minister wishes to make the changes, the Deputy Prime Minister stands against him.

