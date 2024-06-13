The Whirlwind trailer: Kim Hee Ae is determined to crush Sol Kyung Gu, shocking murder mystery catches attention; Watch

The Whirlwind featuring Kim Hee Ae and Sol Kyung Gu is an upcoming murder mystery mixed in a political setting which will be released later this June. Fans eagerly anticipate the series as The World of the Married's Kim Hee Ae and The Moon's Sol Kyung Gu come together for the thrilling project. Here is a look at the main trailer.

The Whirlwind trailer starring Kim Hee Ae and Sol Kyung Gu

On June 13, Netflix dropped the main trailer of their much-awaited drama The Whirlwind. In the trailer, Kim Hee Ae and Sol Kyung Gyu confront each other and openly go against each other. After the president's death, Sol Kyung Gu's character wants a fair world for people. On the other hand, Kim Hee Ae's character is ready to crush him. As the murder is embroiled in conspiracies and mysteries, the trailer creates anticipation and curiosity for the drama. Watch the trailer below.

More about The Whirlwind

The Whirlwind will be released on June 28 and streaming on Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes. Kim Hee Ae and Sol Kyung Gu will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming drama.

The project has been directed by Kim Yong Wan who is also known for If You Wish Upon Me and The Cursed. Park Kyung Soo has written the script. He is known for Whisper, Punch and more.

It tells the story of a Prime Minister who wishes to punish the corrupt President and the evils in power. He plans to eliminate the President in power and assassinate him. The Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs confronts him about the situation and a fierce political battle ensues.

While the Prime Minister wishes to make the changes, the Deputy Prime Minister stands against him.

