The White Lotus Season 3 Ep 2 release: Lisa stars as sly hotelier Mook; when and where to watch satirical thriller

The White Lotus' third season premiered on February 16, 2025, EST (February 17 IST). BLACKPINK member Lisa made her acting debut with the HBO series. She garnered heaps of praise from fans for her impressively natural acting, which surpassed expectations for a newcomer in the field. She appears as Mook, a sweet and somewhat flirty hotel receptionist who holds a hidden agenda.

In the pilot episode, she was seen welcoming the guests in the luxurious Thai resort, White Lotus. Lisa had a limited screen time as Mook but managed to shine nevertheless. In a brief yet memorable scene, she was spotted standing beside her broken scooter in the middle of the road, clad in the hotel's staff uniform. She was approached by Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), a security guard of the hotel, who she had a fling with. As he offered to repair her scooter, being in a hurry, she instead hopped onto his bike.

As the series unfolds, her character's sly and multifaceted personality will be gradually revealed, adding depth to the narrative. The White Lotus episode 2 will be available for viewing on February 23 at 9 p.m. EST (February 24 at 7:30 a.m. IST). In the episode, Lisa will be seen trying to instigate Gaitok towards choosing the wrong path of crime. In the teaser, she is seen telling Gaitok that Khun Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon), the owner of the hotel, might be interested in appointing him as her bodyguard.

Advertisement

Later, she attempts to manipulate him by suggesting questionable methods to achieve more, trying to exploit his greed. Gaitok himself rethinks the decision and tells Mook that he can't get himself to hurt anyone. To that, she replies, "I thought you were more ambitious." The short remark was powerful enough to hit the spot. Now, viewers are left in suspense, eagerly awaiting the next episode to discover whether she succeeds in persuading Gaitok into committing the unlawful act.