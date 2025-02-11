The White Lotus season 3 premiere: BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns in white and canary yellow dress with special accessory for acting debut

BLACKPINK member Lisa graced the first premiere of HBO's The White Lotus season 3 at Los Angeles on February 10. She appears as a Thai hotel receptionist named Mook in the series, which also marks her acting debut. She stunned in elegant attire and was spotted carrying a special accessory while posing for the paps at LA's Paramount Theatre.

Lisa turned heads in a gorgeous floor-sweeping custom Miss Sohee SS24 white and canary yellow gown. The upper part of the dress included mesh work on the sleeves and around the torso area, with a corset-like look. It also had intricate pearl and bead details, adding on to the sophistication of the fit. To make her outfit allude to the series' title, the connecting area between the white top and the yellow bottom of the dress was shaped in the form of a lotus petal.

The most interesting part of her LA red carpet look was a white lotus that she was carrying. The beautiful lotus had a golden outer petal and a golden stem. It was carefully crafted by a Thai designer from the brand SARRAN. As the series' plot revolves around the guests in a This resort and was filmed in Thailand, Lisa made sure to represent her home country during its premiere. Her look was completed with golden nail polish, perfectly matching the lotus motif.

She kept her makeup simple with a black winged liner, nude lips and light blush. She also sported her iconic bangs, with half of her hair tied and the rest left loose. Talking to the reporters at the red carpet, she mentioned being a huge fan of The White Lotus and being thrilled at being a part of the show. On being asked about what type of acting projects she would like to take on next, she mentioned being interested in the action genre.