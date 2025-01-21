The Witch stills: GOT7’s Jinyoung’s fascination with Roh Jeong Eui grows in high school despite her eerie reputation

The Witch is an upcoming South Korean series starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui in the leading roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, new stills of the show have been released featuring the cast. The plot of the series follows a girl who is labeled a witch and a man who falls for her despite the allegations.

On January 21, 2025, the production team of The Witch released several stills featuring Jinyoung as Dong Jin and Roh Jeong Eui as Mi Jung. In the images, Dong Jin is showcased during his high school years when he first notices Mi Jung. Always shrouded in shadows, Mi Jung is isolated and alone. The other students ostracize her, spreading unfounded rumors and labeling her a witch.

Unlike his peers, Dong Jin finds the label irrational and views it as a hasty generalization. Though he is unaware of it at first, Mi Jung begins to occupy his thoughts. However, unable to endure the relentless stigma of being called a witch, Mi Jung eventually leaves the school.

The plot of The Witch follows Park Mi Jung, a free-spirited woman who enjoys her independence and wears stylish clothes. Born under tragic circumstances—losing her mother during childbirth—she has stood out effortlessly ever since. With her unique and enigmatic aura, she captures the attention of those around her.

However, male students from her school who fall in love with her mysteriously begin to die. As rumors spread that she is a witch, Mi Jung, unable to endure the accusations, leaves both the school and the town. That is, until Dong Jin encounters her again, and a unique relationship begins to develop.

The story is based on the webtoon Manyeo, written by Kang Full, known for the hit series Moving and Light Shop. Directed by Kim Tae Gyoon and written by Cho Yu Jin, the series is set to be released on February 15, 2025.

Are you excited about the upcoming show?

