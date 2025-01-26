The Witch teaser: GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui’s fateful meeting marks the beginning of new bond

The Witch is an upcoming South Korean series starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui in the leading roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a new teaser of the show has been released featuring the cast. The plot of the series follows a girl who is labeled a witch and a man who falls for her despite the allegations.

On January 26, 2025, the production team of The Witch released a new teaser featuring Jinyoung as Dong Jin and Roh Jeong Eui as Mi Jung. The video opens with Mi Jung in high school, reflecting on her past, where strange things often happened around her and she was labeled a witch. As she goes about her lonely teenage life, Dong Jin watches her from a distance, recalling his unspoken feelings. He had always wished to approach her but never had the chance to tell her that she wasn’t a witch.

The teaser then shifts to the present day, where adult Dong Jin unexpectedly spots Mi Jung on the subway in a fateful moment. The teaser ends with Dong Jin looking at Mi Jung from afar during their high school days, emphasizing the deep connection that has remained through the years.

The plot of The Witch follows Park Mi Jung, a free-spirited woman who enjoys her independence and wears stylish clothes. Born under tragic circumstances—losing her mother during childbirth—she has stood out effortlessly ever since. With her unique and enigmatic aura, she captures the attention of those around her.

Advertisement

However, male students from her school who fall in love with her mysteriously begin to die. As rumors spread that she is a witch, Mi Jung, unable to endure the accusations, leaves both the school and the town. That is, until Dong Jin encounters her again, and a unique relationship begins to develop.

The story is based on the webtoon Manyeo, written by Kang Full, known for the hit series Moving and Light Shop. Directed by Kim Tae Gyoon and written by Cho Yu Jin, the series is set to be released on February 15, 2025.

Are you excited about the upcoming show?

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reveals honing cooking skills for A Tyrant’s Chef; teases filming progress