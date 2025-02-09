The Witch teaser: GOT7's Jinyoung strives to bring Roh Jeong Eui back to the 'everyday life she lost'; watch

A new teaser of the mystery romance drama, The Witch, was unveiled on February 9. It features the leads' second chance at love following their meeting 10 years later. Jinyoung is determined to put an end to Roh Jeong Eui's ill fate by doing whatever it takes to help her. After losing everything, from loved ones to access to hometown, Roh Jeong Eui gave up, but Jinyoung did not.

The teaser dropped by the drama's production house, Channel A, shows Roh Jeong Eui as Park Mi Jeong shutting herself away from the world and accepting her lonely fate, because of a series of ominous happenings, including the deaths of every boyfriend she ever had and also of her father. She turns her back to Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), even after liking him, to save him from undergoing the same fate the others had.



Watch the full teaser here:

A heartbroken Lee Dong Jin accepts her rejection back during school days, without knowing the reason. However, as he meets her again after 10 years, and finds out how she was treated as a 'witch' her entire life, he is determined to get her out of the dark, lonely pit. He takes their meeting as fate and thinks, “There must be a reason why you and I met again after all this time.” Considering the reason to be to "get her back the everyday life she lost", he sets out on a truth-hunting mission.

Advertisement

Having had a soft spot for her since school days, Lee Dong Jin becomes the “one and only person” who stays by Park Mi Jeong’s side during her hard times. On realising that, she says, "So it was you, Lee Dong Jin." In the teaser video, he is seen unbothered by others' perception of her when he asks “Do you think witches exist?” Even though she blames herself for the mysterious deaths around her, Lee Dong Jin is determined to not let her give up on herself. Now we will have to wait till February 15 to find out whether Lee Dong Jin will be able to help Park Mi Jeong reclaim her rightful place in society.