The WONDERfools Teaser OUT: Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo discover charms of their superpowers, Watch

Ahead of its May premiere, the upcoming superhero comedy Netflix series The WONDERfools has released its newest teaser, raising the excitement. Starring Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo in the lead roles, it reveals her teleportation powers and his telekinesis.

The WONDERfools, starring Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo in the lead roles, are joined by Son Kyung Hoon and Kang Robin. The four form a strange bunch of misfits who come together to save the world in an unlikely adventure. Set in 1999, they each learn of their unusual superpowers and work together to come forward for their city, Haeseong, and face off against villains. The old town setting shows a common belief in apocalypse and fear of doom, which makes way for a more entertaining roundup.

In the newly released poster, the four characters can be seen in their quirky forms as they have objects flying around them. “Lovable misfits on a superpowered adventure,” it reads, describing their time together. The teaser video showcases their disbelief on learning about their superpowers and discovering the possibilities that lie with them.

Check out the teaser below:

The WONDERfools is all set to release on May 15, 2026.