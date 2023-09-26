The Worst of Evil character previews: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi are in entangled relationships

One of the highly awaited crime action series releasing this year, features Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi. Given the captivating teasers, posters, and background stories, fans and viewers all over the world are excited for The Worst of Evil to release. Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi are entangled with each other which will put them all in a tight position. Find the character previews of the three stars below.

The Worst of Evil character previews

On September 26, Disney+ unveiled the character previews featuring the action king Ji Chang Wook, charismatic Wi Ha Joon, and fierce Im Se Mi. Ji Chang Wook is all set to go above and beyond as Park Joon Mo, the cop who is chasing the biggest drug cartel in the Gangnam district. Park Joon Mo infiltrates a criminal organization in order to capture the man who trades drugs between South Korea, China, and Japan. Park Joon Mo goes against Wi Ha Joon in the preview without hiding this and is seen investigating the case as meticulously as possible.

On the other hand, Wi Ha Joon plays the role of Jung Ki Chul, the boss of the Gangnam Alliance which is the main focus of drug supply as Asia's biggest cartel. Jung Ki Chul is a cruel man who will not think twice to move forward toward success, nothing can stop him, not even his traumatic past. Wi Ha Joon has grabbed attention for his calm attitude even in the most critical situations through the preview. Im Se Mi plays one of the crucial roles as Yoo Eui Jung who is an intelligent narcotics detective working together with Park Joon Moo. While Park Joon Mo is Yoo Eui Jung's husband, she is Jung Ki Chul's high school senior as well as his first love.

About The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is set in the 1990s in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, which will be released on September 27. This action, crime noir series is garnering massive attention for Ji Chang Wook's action drama comeback as well as his camaraderie with Wi Ha Joon. It is yet to see how the story unravels once Wi Ha Joon finds out Ji Chang Wook was betraying him all along.

