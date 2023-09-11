The Worst of Evil drops main poster, latest teaser: Wi Ha Joon puts all his trust in Ji Chang Wook; Watch

The Worst of Evil starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi dropped the main poster and the latest teaser. The intriguing teaser and poster of this crime thriller drama have induced excitement among fans. It is set to air on September 27 on Disney+.

The Worst of Evil's main poster

In the main poster of the drama Ji Chang Wook is covered in dirt illustrating his actions in the series as he plans to join a dangerous gang. On the other hand, Wi Ha Joon is facing the opposite direction of Ji Chang Wook, displaying his dark side as the gang leader. On the bottom, we see a small patch where two teams are in the corridor going against each other.

The Worst of Evil's latest teaser

Park Joon Mo decided to join the criminal gang of Jung Ki Cheol in Gangnam as he is known to be a diligent officer, despite knowing that it could risk his life. He was seen promising Jung Ki Cheol to not betray him as he disguised himself to get hidden insights into the cartel he runs and the boss puts all his trust in the detective. Park Joon Mo seemed to be frustrated looking at his wife getting entangled in this risky case, Yoo Eui Jung however just wanted her husband to solve it as soon as possible. The singer BIBI was also seen in this teaser striking a deal with Park Joon Mo.

About The Worst of Evil

Set in the 1990s, the K-drama will portray the story of a detective infiltrating a criminal organization. The organization traded drugs illegally between China, South Korea, and Japan, the detective decided to go to the base in order to catch the gang leader. Ji Chang Wook plays the role of Park Joon Mo, the investigating agent who goes undercover to get out information regarding the cartels that were set up by the criminal gang. Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon plays the role of Jung Ki Cheol, the leader of the criminal gang. Im Se Mi plays the role of Park Joon Mo's fellow detective Yoo Eui Jung who is trying to help him in different ways. She is also Park Joon Mo's wife and Jung Ki Cheol's high school senior.

