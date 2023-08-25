The Worst Of Evil: Lim Se Mi joins Ji Chang Wook to take down Wi Ha Joon in stills for new action drama

On August 25, Disney+ unveiled the stills for the third lead of the drama The Worst Of Evil of Yoo Eui Jung (Lim Se Mi), wife of officer Park Joon Mo (Ji Chang Wook) and a talented officer herself. The drama, set in the 1990s, follows Park Joon Mo who goes undercover as a small drug peddler to infiltrate his way to the top of the drug trade between Korea, China and Japan through Gangnam, Seoul. The first episode will be released on September 27.

Lim Se Mi’s stills from The Worst Of Evil:

Yoo Eui Jung looks somber and seems to be concentrating on her case file in the stills. She is known to be an elite police officer who has the best abilities and amazing deduction skills. As soon as she sees that her husband Park Joon Mo is taking on a dangerous mission, she follows him in. Despite his objections, she knows that he would do the same for her if she ever is in the same situation. They end up in the drug trade and come across Jung Ki Cheol (Wi Ha Joon) who feels that these two have connections and the string of doubt that keeps following him despite them already having established their own identities. It also seems like Jung Ki Cheol is smitten by her as they continue to interact. Lim Se Mi and Ji Chang Wook, who have a life-threatening secret, and Wi Ha Joon, who can't relinquish the doubtful nature that creeps up around them, the relationship and decision of the three individuals in a circumstance where they are at the crossroads of chaos form the crux of the plot.

The Worst Of Evil

Disney+ first released the stills for Ji Chang Wook’s character as he is divided by two identities- Officer Park Joon Mo and the drug peddler. He is meticulous, no-nonsense, strict, and professional as an officer but he is the opposite of his undercover persona- he is more crass, and bold and lets his actions talk better than his words. Wi Ha Joon as Jung Ki Cheol is different as he is someone who experienced hurt as a child and wants to live a successful life, at any cost. He is now the biggest drug lord of Korea in the 1990s and he dreams of taking over the neighboring countries' trades as well.

