The Worst Of Evil NEW posters: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi have hard time trusting each other

On September 18, Disney+ released the character posters for The Worst Of Evil starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi. The prominent presence of Jun Mo (Ji Chang Wook), Gi Cheol (Wi Ha Joon), and Eui Jung (Im Se Mi) on the newly released poster draws attention. The show is a crime action drama portraying the story of cop Jun Mo entering and researching the Gangnam joint organization at the center of the Korea-China-Japan drug trade in the 1990s.

The Worst Of Evil character posters starring Ji Chang Wook



The Worst of Evil is a new Korean drama that follows the story of two undercover cops, Jun Mo (Ji Chang Wook) and Gi Cheol (Wi Ha Joon), who infiltrate the Gangnam Union, a powerful crime syndicate. Jun Mo is a seasoned undercover cop with a knack for disguising himself. He goes undercover as Kwon Seung Ho, the cousin of Tae Ho, a close friend of Gi Cheol. Gi Cheol is the boss of the Gangnam Union and has a sharp magnetism that commands respect. However, he is also dubious of Jun Mo and will carefully but gradually trust him. The poster and teasers for the drama have raised expectations for Ji Chang Wook's performance. He will play a whole new character by infiltrating the Gangnam Union and will also fantastically portray his changing views and beliefs as he gets stuck deeper and deeper in his undercover persona. The drama promises to be a thrilling and suspenseful watch as Jun Mo and Gi Cheol navigate the dangerous world of the Gangnam Union. The line, "Shouldn't I trust you?" obviously shows the connection between Gi Cheol and Jun Mo.

Im Se Mi as Eui Jung

The posters also suggest that Eui Jung (Im Se Mi) plays a prominent role in the drama. She is shown with a strong personality, and her words, "You should trust me," seem to be directed at both Jun Mo and Gi Cheol. She is also shown jumping straight into the case, demonstrating her dedication to her job. The subtle story between the three leads is what sets The Worst of Evil apart from other crime action dramas. Viewers are excited to see how their relationships develop and how they work together to bring down the Gangnam Union.

The Worst Of Evil will be out on September 27.

